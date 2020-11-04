Decision 2020: Too early to call

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – U.S. Presidential Election results are still uncertain on the morning after the vote.

President Trump falsely claimed victory early Wednesday morning, while millions of legitimately cast ballots remain uncounted.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Mr. Trump claimed.

Votes are still being counted this morning, in key states: Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Earlier, Joe Biden urged supporters to be patient.

“We’re on track to win this election,” Biden said. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain’t over till every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

