Decision 2020: The final push

(NBC News) – With less than 24 hours to go before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are crisscrossing crucial swing states as they make their final appeals to voters.

Biden started his day Monday in Pennsylvania.

Four years ago President Trump won Pennsylvania by the narrowest margin in nearly two centuries. Officials there predict the vote count could take days.

“Nearly 2.4 million Pennsylvanians have already cast their ballot by mail. This is going to be 10 times as many as the last time we had a Presidential election in Pennsylvania,” notes Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Bookvar.

President Trump begins his day in Florida before visiting four more states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

