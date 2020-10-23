Decision 2020: The final debate

NASHVILLE (NBC News) – President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden faced each other in Nashville Thursday in their second and final debate of the 2020 campaign.

Unlike the previous, chaotic debate, this time, there was substantive conversation on a number of issues, including coronavirus.

“We’re learning to live with it, we have no choice, we can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does,” Mr. Trump said.

Biden offered a quick and cutting response, criticizing Mr. Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“Learning to live with it? Come on. We’re dying with it. Because he has never said it’s dangerous,” he said.

