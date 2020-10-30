Decision 2020: COVID-19 & the Midwest

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will both visit Wisconsin Friday.

The state announced new restrictions this week to deal with an explosion of coronavirus cases.

President Trump insists things are getting better, saying the pandemic is “rounding the turn,” but on Thursday 90,000 new people tested positive for COVID-19, shattering the previous record of 80,000 just the day before.

Related Content Expect this year’s presidential election to not be decided on Election Day

So far more than nine million Americans have contracted the virus, and 229,000 have died.

Joe Biden is criticizing the president’s response to the pandemic, and more.

“They’re spreading more than just coronavirus. He’s spreading division and discord,” Biden told supporters in Florida Thursday.

A combination of electoral votes from the Midwest could put one candidate over the top, as happened in 2016 when President Trump swept previously democratic strongholds.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2HQpjE9