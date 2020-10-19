Decision 2020: COVID-19 response takes center stage

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – With just over two weeks until election day, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are spending nearly all their time in swing states that could make the difference.

President Trump spent Sunday defending his coronavirus response in battleground Nevada.

“If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression,” Mr. Trump told supporters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking in North Carolina, accused the president of focusing more on the economy than American lives.

“This President cares more about his Park Avenue perspective on the world, the stock market, than he does about you, because he refuses to follow the science,” Biden said.

As the candidates spar, Cases are soaring. Medical experts predict a tough winter.

“The next six-to-12 weeks are going to be the darkest of the entire pandemic,” warns Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Michigan Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

