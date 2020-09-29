Decision 2020: Awaiting the debate

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump’s taxes and his administration’s response to he coronavirus pandemic are expected to be a key focus in tonight’s presidential debate.

“I’m prepared to go out and make my case as to why I think he’s failed,” says Trump’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to an in-depth report from the New York Times, that includes failed businesses, a decade of zero taxes, and years of mounting debt…a stark contrast to the successful businessman President Trump has claimed to be.

Others say the issue goes beyond public perception.

“It’s a national security issue, you could potentially have a sitting President who owes hundreds of millions of dollars, the American people are going to want to know who he owes,” says NBC News business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle.

