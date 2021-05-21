Deadline for Chatham County Board of Registrars nominations nears

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are three seats to be filled on the Chatham County Board of Registrars.

Separate from the Chatham County Board of Elections, the nonpartisan body oversees voter registration and absentee balloting.

The Board of Registars meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at noon.

The open positions each serve a four year term of office, beginning on July 1.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a letter of interest, along with relevant skills or experience, to District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones via email at chathamborapplications@gmail.com.

The deadline for nominations is near. Candidates must submit applications by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

Anyone with questions on the appointment process should contact Board of Registrars Chair Colin McRae at CMcRae@HunterMacClean.com.