David Perdue looks to unite Republican Party with bid for governor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – David Perdue spent six years representing the state of Georgia in Washington as a senator. When he lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2021, he considered running again.

Now, he’s thrown his hat in the ring to become the next governor in the state of Georgia, going head-to-head for the Republican nomination against the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

This week, Perdue spoke on WJBF’s The Means Report to discuss his decision to run, his conversations with Kemp and why he believes former President Donald Trump’s endorsement is important as he tries to reunite the fractured Republican Party.

“In ’24, my objective is to get a Republican president in the White House. My objective in ’22 is to get the Senate majority back — and we can’t do that without winning the Senate seat,” Perdue said, “and to do both those things, we have to win this governor’s race. It’s a race of national importance.”