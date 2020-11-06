DA-elect Shalena Cook Jones sees ‘new era’ for Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A shift of power is coming to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Unofficial results show Democrat Shalena Cook Jones on top against Republican Meg Heap, who has served the role for eight years.

“It is my hope that our administration represents a new era of hope, change, transparency and ethics in our criminal justice system,” Jones said in a Facebook Live Thursday night.

The first-time candidate tells News 3 she’ll focus on ending mass incarceration and ensuring all defendants are equally.

She has surpassed the incumbent by more than 7,000 votes.

“I am proud of everything my team and I were able to accomplish,” Heap wrote online. “Most importantly, I’m proud of staying true to being the voice for the victims, whom I will always champion.”

The outgoing district attorney faced criticism during the campaign for a billboard, paid for by the Protect our Police Pact. Heap denounced the ad.

Many called it racist, depicting Jones flashing what some might see as a gang sign.

“Every political race is adversarial, but now is the time for us to build bridges instead of barriers,” Jones said.