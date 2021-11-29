Cunningham joins SC Democrats unhappy with US House proposal

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham testifies before a South Carolina Senate subcommittee considering new maps for U.S. House districts on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Cunningham asked senators to reject the new maps, saying they appeared to be drawn by a partisan hack to help Republicans.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic senators say they want more information about how staff members came up with the proposed new maps for U.S. House seats before they can support them.

The new maps didn’t make wholesale changes in South Carolina’s seven U.S. House districts.

The biggest changes are around Charleston where more white and likely Republican voters were moved from the majority Black 6th District represented by Democrat Jim Clyburn and into the 1st District represented by Republican Nancy Mace.

Joe Cunningham — who in 2018 became the only Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat in South Carolina in 35 years — says the maps looked like they were drawn by a partisan hack trying to assure Republicans win.