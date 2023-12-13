BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – There’s a new mayor-elect for the city of Beaufort.

In a special election Thursday, Phil Cromer secured 66 percent of the votes, and Mike Sutton received the other 34 percent.

The results will be certified in the coming days.

WSAV caught up with Cromer before the election to talk about some of the issues the city faces, including transportation.

“I’m finding that we have these events, we have a lot of events, and parking is at a premium. So people are parking all over the city,” he said. “We need to look at, is there a way of bringing workers to work here? Is there a way of maybe having a trolley system that would work? Beaufort, Port Royal Lady’s Island, where people can park and ride.”

Cromer said he will be a champion for preserving the city’s history. But he said protecting historic landmarks while also building for the future is a delicate balance.

“We have to grow our tax base, that’s a given. But we need to do so while we manage it and balance that growth,” he said. “We have to make sure we don’t mess with the environment. Don’t mess with what made Beaufort, Beaufort. And that’s our character, our charm and our quality of life.”

Cromer replaces the former mayor, Stephen Murray, who shocked Beaufort when he stepped down in September.