COVID-19 response takes center stage on campaign trail

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Thousands of Trump supporters gathered for the president’s rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin Thursday night, flouting the state’s advice on masks and gatherings over ten people.

The rally came as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases hit a new record high.

President Trump promised the crowd a “safe and effective” vaccine before the end of the year.

The three pharmaceutical companies working on that vaccine expect trial results this year, but a final analysis next spring.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, speaking at a CNN virtual town hall, blasted the President’s rally as “extremely dangerous.”

Biden has promised a renewed effort to contain the virus through masks and social distancing if elected.

