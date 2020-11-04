Buddy Carter wins reelection to US House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won reelection to the U.S. House in Georgia’s First Congressional District Tuesday night.

As of 10 p.m., Carter holds 61% or 156,035 votes over Joyce Griggs, who had 99,661 votes coming in at 39%.

“I will continue to fight for our First District values like supporting our ports, military bases, veterans and agricultural community,” Carter told WSAV at his watch party in downtown Savannah.

“I will also continue our mission for more affordable and accessible health care,” he added. “As I always say, the First District is the greatest place in the world and I commit to you that I will work every day to make sure it stays that way.”