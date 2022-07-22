SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has rejected a complaint accusing a Georgia congressman of violating campaign finance laws.

The commission sent Republican Rep. Buddy Carter a letter Wednesday stating the congressman acted legally last year when he spent money to explore a possible U.S. Senate race without declaring himself a candidate.

The Georgia Democratic Party filed the complaint last August after Carter ran a statewide TV ad criticizing Major League Baseball’s decision to pull its All-Star Game from the state.

The complaint claimed Carter should have formally declared his Senate candidacy, in part because the $75,000 ad aired mostly outside his House district.

The FEC noted the ad never mentioned the Senate race. Carter ultimately opted to seek reelection to the House.