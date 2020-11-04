Collins concedes via Twitter as Warnock, Loeffler head toward runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As counted votes rolled in for Georgia special Senate race Tuesday night, the final showdown will now be between Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler as they head toward a runoff election.

Republican Rep. Doug Collins tweeted out his concession as he endorsed and congratulated Loeffler on making the runoff while calling candidate Warnock a “disaster” for the state and country.

I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America. — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020

Neither Loeffler nor Warnock garnered more than 50% of the vote. Loeffler earned just over 836,000 votes, while Warnock pulled in more than 844,400 votes.

Warnock spoke to a crowd of supporters on Tuesday night, stating that a major focus of his campaign has been affordable health care.

“We know that both Sen. Loeffler and Congressman Collins want to take away your health care, and you don’t have to take my word for it, they’ve already told you so,” Warnock said. “They want to repeal the affordable care act in the middle of a pandemic.”

The runoff election between Warnock and Loeffler would take place on Jan. 5.