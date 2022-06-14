COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – U.S. House Rep. Jim Clyburn and Walterboro native Duke Buckner will face off in South Carolina’s 6th congressional district race this November.

Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, easily fended off two Democratic challengers, Michael Addison and Gregg Dixon Tuesday night.

Buckner defeated Sonia Morries, the only other Republican running in the primary contest.

Buckner’s political background includes a seat on Walterboro City Council, which he won in 2009. He previously worked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as an attorney after having been an English teacher and newspaper managing editor in Colleton County.

Clyburn, who played a pivotal role in Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, is vying to secure his 16th term.