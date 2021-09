SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new candidate throws his hat in the ring in the race for Georgia’s House of Representatives.

Clinton Cowart officially announced his bid for House District 165 Wednesday afternoon.

Cowart is a local actor.

Cowart hopes to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Representative Mickey Stephens.

So far, five candidates have stepped into the race.

The qualifying period for the election ends Friday.