POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Many people remember when the city of Pooler was just a gas station and a few places to eat.

Now, it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area, and new leadership will be chosen Tuesday.

Mayor Rebecca Benton is not running for re-election, leaving councilmembers Stevie Wall and Karen Williams, as well as political newcomer Tony Davis, on the ballot.

As people walked into their polling places, they told News 3 that growth is their main concern in Pooler. They want leaders who will help ease those growing pains.

One voter said the city is developing quickly, and it worries him.

“When I first moved out to Pooler, Pooler Parkway didn’t even connect,” Joe Higgins said. “Now it takes you 35 minutes to get down from one end of that thing to the other. So trying to control some of the growth and make it a little bit smoother is one of the big concerns for me.”

To track Election Day results, visit wsav.com/yourlocalelectionHQ.