Chief deputy wants to run for Jasper County sheriff

Gary Morris needs more than 1000 signatures from voters to get on the ballot

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The race for Jasper County sheriff may not be over yet.

Gary Morris, the current chief deputy for the Jasper County Sheriff’s office, now wants to throw his hat into the ring.

Current Sheriff Chris Malphrus lost his bid for re-election in the Democratic primary to Donald Hipp.

Right now Hipp is the only person on the ballot.

Morris, who has been endorsed by Malphrus, now wants to run against Hipp in the general election.

To get on the November ballot, Morris must get signatures from 5%, or about 1000 registered Jasper County voters by July 15.

Hipp himself used the same tactic to get on the ballot in 2016. He lost that election to Malphrus.