Chatham County voters: Register by Monday for primary runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County voters will need to register or update information for the primary runoff by this Monday.

According to the Chatham County Voter Registration Office, there had previously been two deadlines, one on May 11 for state and local primary runoffs, the same deadline for the June 9 general primary. The second was July 13, involving any federal office runoffs.

“However, the Secretary of State’s Office has now confirmed that there will be only one deadline to register to vote or update your registration information for the August 11th, 2020 General Primary Runoff,” the voter office stated.

That deadline is Monday, July 13.

The office strongly recommends registered voters to review their information on their My Voter Page. If you aren’t registered to vote, you can do so on that page.