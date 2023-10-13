CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Nov. 7 municipal general election is right around the corner.
Note that the registration deadline (Oct. 10) has passed.
Here are some important dates and locations for Chatham County voters:
- Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7
- Absentee voting by mail application: Now through Friday, Oct. 27
- Absentee voting by mail: Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 27
- Early in-person voting:
- Weekdays – Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Nov. 3
- Saturday voting – Oct. 21 and 28
- Sunday voting – Oct. 22 and 29
Absentee ballot applications can be submitted by mail, email, fax, online at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/ or in person at the Chatham County Voter Registration Office (1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E).
Eligible voters can vote in advance, in-person at any of the following locations on weekdays:
- VR Annex – 1249 Eisenhower Dr. – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Mosquito Control – 65 Billy B Hair Dr. – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Civic Center – 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Islands Library – 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd. – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Southwest Library – 14097 Abercorn St. – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Garden City Library – 104 Sunshine Rd. – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
Saturday voting locations and times are as follows:
- VR Annex – 1249 Eisenhower Dr. – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Civic Center – 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
While Sunday voting will take place at the same locations, note the different times:
- VR Annex – 1249 Eisenhower Dr. – 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Civic Center – 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. – 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
Drop-off boxes will be available at the VR Annex, Mosquito Control and the Islands Library during the hours that early in-person voting is available.
For more information, email voter@chathamcounty.org or visit voter.chathamcountyga.gov.