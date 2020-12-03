Chatham County to recertify presidential race results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County, along with Georgia’s 158 other counties, has completed its recount of the presidential race.

The results, which will be recertified on Friday, show Democrat Joe Biden won the county by more than 25,000 votes over President Donald Trump.

The Chatham County Board of Elections said the machine recount was officially completed at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday ahead of the midnight deadline.

This was the third count of the presidential results, following the initial count and subsequent hand tally, part of a risk-limiting audit to confirm the results of Georgia’s new paper ballot voting system.

Trump’s campaign requested the recount on Nov. 21, a day after Biden was certified as the state’s winner.

Election officials have said they do not expect the recount to change the state’s results. That proves true in Chatham County.

“The recount went smoothly and was performed according to O.C.G.A. 21-2-495 and SEB 183-1-15-.03,” a statement from the election board reads. “The results of this recount confirmed the original outcome of the race with minor changes to the totals.”

The recount results of Chatham County’s 133,408 votes are as follows:

Republican Incumbent Donald Trump: 53,232 votes (39.9%)

Democrat Joe Biden: 78,247 votes (58.65%)

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen: 1,929 votes (1.45%)

The percentages have not changed from the original results. Five votes were removed from Trump’s total, Biden gained seven and Jorgensen’s tally remained consistent.

The Chatham County Board of Registrars will recertify the results of the presidential race at 10 a.m. on Friday via Zoom.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to recertify Biden as the winner on Friday once Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger releases and recertifies the results.