SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Voters can cast their ballot on Nov. 26 at the Voter Registration’s Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other early voting dates and locations are as follows:

Sunday, Nov. 27 Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Savannah Civic Center (301 W Oglethorpe Ave) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chatham County Mosquito Control (65 Billy B Hair Dr) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Savannah Civic Center (301 W Oglethorpe Ave) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Voters who registered by Nov. 7 can vote in this runoff election.