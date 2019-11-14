Chatham County special election runoff: Absentee, early voting locations and deadlines

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The runoff date for elections in Georgia is Dec. 3, and WSAV has what you need to know to guarantee that your vote counts.

The Chatham County Voter Registration Office recommends voters confirm their registration and poll location by calling Voter Registration at 912-790-1520 or by visiting this site.

Absentee voting by mail will begin when ballots are loaded into voting machines, or “as soon as possible”, according to the Voter Registration Office. Absentee voting by mail will end on Nov. 27.

Absentee ballot requests may be submitted by mail, email, fax or in person. Voters must file a separate application for each election and run-off election for which they are requesting an absentee ballot (except for voters who are over the age of 65 or disabled, a military service member or spouse of a service member, or an overseas citizen).

Early in-person voting will also begin when ballots are loaded into voting machines, or “as soon as possible”. Any eligible registered City of Savannah voter wanting to vote in advance may do so. No reason is required. Early voting also ends on Nov. 27.

Below are the Chatham County early voting locations and hours:

Main office (1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Civic Center (301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bull Street Library (2002 Bull St.) 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

As soon as the absentee and early voting official start date is announced, News 3 will have updates.