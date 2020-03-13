Chatham County offers insight for Georgia’s last week of early voting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March 13th through the 20th is Georgia’s final week of early voting and the Chatham County Board of Registrars is meeting to help people know where they can vote for the Presidential Preference Primary.

Registered voters in Chatham County can participate in early in-person voting at the Chatham County Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower Drive March 13th through Friday, March 20th. Election officials said the paper-ballot system is more reliable, accessible, and safe. The following are the locations and times where voters can cast advanced voting ballots:

March 13:

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St.) 10:00 a.m. – 4: 00 p.m.

March 14:

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

March 15:

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 16 – 20:

West Broad St. YMCA (1110 May St.) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mosquito Control (65 Billy B. Hair Dr.) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd.) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St.) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pooler City Hall (100 SW US Highway 80) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Call (912) 790 – 1520 for more information and click HERE for News 3‘s latest on your local election coverage.