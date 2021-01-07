Chatham County finishes counting majority of votes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All three runoff races have been called in Georgia, but the vote count continues.

Chatham County election officials on Wednesday finished counting all ballots on hand, including absentee and mail-in ballots.

The roughly 4,000 to 5,000 ballots will not change the projected winners in the county.

Still, over the next few days, election officials anticipate the delivery of overseas and military ballots. Those must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday to be counted.

Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan Lang said he wanted to remind the public that these results are still unofficial until the county certifies the vote next week.

“Just want to make sure that it’s clear, until we certify the election on Monday or Tuesday, which is the estimated time that we’re looking to certify, things are not final until we certify those results,” said Lang.

At this time, officials say they could move forward with the certification in Chatham County on Monday or Tuesday.

Officials have until Jan. 15 to certify the Senate runoff election results.