Chatham County election officials react after state orders hand recount

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The presidential race in Georgia took another turn Wednesday as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for a hand recount of nearly 5,000,000 ballots cast statewide. He says that’s because President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump by just over 14,000 votes.

“With the margin being so close, it will require a full hand recount in each county,” said Raffensperger. “It will be a heavy lift but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification.”

That state certification deadline is Nov. 20, less than two weeks away.

Raffensperger, a Republican, made the announcement after coming under fire earlier this week from the Trump campaign, which is alleging voter fraud. He was also criticized by Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who said he should resign.

Raffensperger said he’s not going anywhere and defended the election and vote-counting process that has taken place in the state.

Raffensperger on Wednesday avoided questions from reporters about whether he was calling for a hand recount now because of pressure from the Trump campaign. Legally, a recount would not be required until the state certifies results, and then if there is a half percentage point difference in those results, a candidate can request a recount.

Raffensperger said several times that the small margin between the candidates makes a hand recount the right move at this time and should reassure everyone about the accuracy of the results.

“It will be an accurate process and I’m sure that there will be plenty of oversight,” said Raffensperger. “We want to make sure that both parties have the opportunity to observe this because we understand the stakes are high.”

In Chatham County, Tom Mahoney, the chair of the Chatham County Board of Elections says staff will have to hand count more than 134,000 ballots. He says they did get some practice in August when they did a hand recount in a race that involved less than 8,000 ballots — and that was hard enough.

“So we have done a hand recount previously and it’s very, very time-consuming. I don’t know if everybody understands,” said Mahoney. “I mean you don’t feed through the scanner at all, you just count ballot after ballot.”

Mahoney says they expect more information soon from the state, and he thinks Chatham County staff can do this, but also says it will require long hours after an already long and stressful election season. He says because of COVID-19, they also have to deal with social distancing while trying to accommodate staff and the representatives of campaigns who will want to observe the recount.

Raffensperger said, “We’re doing this because it really makes the most sense with the national significance of this race and the closeness of this race.”

In terms of the voter fraud allegations leveled by the Trump campaign and some Republican leaders, he said: “If you know of a case of illegal voting or suspected illegal voting bring that to us. Anecdotes and stories don’t work. We need something that we can actually investigate.”