Absentee ballot request available online; Chatham Co. election officials say don’t delay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The latest word from the Chatham County Board of Registrars: it’s safe to vote by mail, just don’t wait until the last minute.

In a press conference Friday, Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae said many other states use a universal mail-in system, in which every registered voter receives an absentee ballot in the mail. He said Georgia’s ballot-by-request system allows for more layers of security.

“Because that absentee ballot request is first checked by our staff to make sure that the absentee request is legitimate, that it’s complying with all of the statutory requirements, and that the signature matches those we have on file,” McRae said.

Now, for the first time, voters can request an absentee ballot through an online portal from the Georgia Secretary of State.

“It will take, hopefully, several day off of the top of the process involved in mailing your request form in or faxing it in or whatever else,” said McRae.

Expecting a large voter turnout, Chatham County is also expanding early in-person voting. There will be five satellite voting locations, in addition to the main office on Eisenhower Drive, for three weeks leading up to election day.

McRae said the locations were chosen to give people in most parts of the county access to early voting within a 10- to 15-minute drive.

The chairman also said there will be two weekends, October 17-18 and October 24-25) set aside for early voting at the main office and the Savannah Civic Center.