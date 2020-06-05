Chatham County early voting ends Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As cities across the state prepare for the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary election on June 9th, voters have one more day left for early voting.

Election officials are taking extra measures to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely. All in-person polling locations will be enforcing social distancing measures with voters spaced six feet apart, county employees and poll workers wearing masks and gloves, and machines being sanitized every 15 to 30 minutes. Additionally, poll workers will be wiping down work stations and washing their hands every 30 to 45 minutes.

“I hope it doesn’t discourage anyone from voting, I will point out there is still some opportunity to come early vote if they don’t want to come into the polls. But I sure hope that nobody decides not to vote because of this virus,” Tom Mahoney, with the Chatham County Board of Elections, stated.

Polling locations will be operating six paper ballot voting machines at a time, and each voter will be given a single-use stylus-pen to fill out their ballot.

Although it is not required, voters are encouraged to wear a mask if they plan to vote in-person. Board representatives said they are following CDC guidelines to keep people safe.

Voters with absentee ballots are encouraged to drop them off at the election office (117 Eisenhower Drive). The absentee ballot drop box will be available for voters to insert their ballots until June 9th.

Early Voting Locations:

Pooler Municipal Court Building (100 SW U.S. Highway 80)

Open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chatham County Voter Registration Office (1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E.)

Open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Several polling locations for June 9th’s Presidential Preference Primary have changed. Click HERE to find out where you can vote.