Chatham County Commission candidate Tony Riley disqualified from race

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County District 2 Commission candidate Tony Riley has been disqualified from the race following a qualification hearing Tuesday.

Riley faced the Board of Elections Tuesday morning during a messy hearing full of arguing.

Riley’s qualifications were called into question after a felony charge from 1995 recently came to light when Board of Elections Chair Tom Mahoney received a complaint earlier this month.

There were two votes to disqualify Riley and two votes to keep him. Mahoney broke the tie and ultimately, Riley was disqualified from the race.

Early votes for Riley will not be counted, and no one can vote for him moving forward. There will be signage placed at polling locations letting Chatham County voters know he is no longer in the running.

Riley can appeal the decision in Chatham County Superior Court.

Riley’s Republican challenger, Gator Rivers, will now run unopposed.

