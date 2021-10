Photo provided by the Chatham County Board of Elections.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Board of Elections swore in its newest member Tuesday.

Alldrein Murray will take over after the seat after it opened with the departure of Antwan Lang. Lang is pursuing Georgia House Seat 165.

The board says Judge Tammy Stokes swore in Murray Tuesday.

Murray was nominated by the local Democratic Party and then appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.