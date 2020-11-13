Chatham County begins ‘Herculean effort’ of election audit, recount

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A statewide recount has never before been ordered in Georgia, and there are just days left to get it done.

Compared to their counterparts in other counties, election officials in Chatham County have a leg up in the recount process, but they still call what will happen in the coming days a “Herculean” effort.

In August, Chatham County Board of Elections staff completed a risk-limiting audit with the state’s new voting system using a portion of the votes cast. This time, the audit must be completed with a recount of every ballot cast.

The Georgia Secretary of State justifies that decision mathematically and because of the significance of the state in the presidential election.

Chatham County’s frontrunner expectations in this process come after its trailing success in another one. It lagged behind most counties last week in the race to process and tabulate ballots.

Regardless, election officials say the first day of the audit went very smoothly. Staff arrived early at the Chatham County Board of Election Annex to be trained and started at around 9 a.m.

The recount process was hammered out Thursday afternoon in a conference call with the secretary of state’s office and election officials from other counties.

The process starts when runners deliver batches of ballots to audit board staff members. Batches can contain up to 100 ballots, which is a manageable number, according to election officials.

Audit board staff work in teams of two to ensure the audit is accurately completed. The first team member reads each vote aloud, then passes it to the second team member who does the same — to confirm the vote — and then sorts the ballots into a pile based on who the vote is for.

The training video each staff member is required to watch before competing the audit process.

After the ballots are sorted, they are counted and organized. Staff members record the numbers on an audit board batch sheet, which is attached to the batch before it is returned to the crate it came from.

There are additional rules for ballots that have been duplicated due to discrepancies, for write-in candidates and for those when a voter’s intent is questioned. The latter is classified as an “undetermined ballot.”

In each of those three instances, the ballot is placed in a manilla folder for further evaluation.

Undetermined ballots are placed before a voter review panel, comprised of a Democrat and Republican, who must agree on the voter’s intended vote. If they are unable to do that, a Board of Elections staff member breaks the tie. It does not happen often.

When a batch is sorted and recorded, a member of the audit team holds a green checkmark in the air, which signals to runners that they are ready for another batch. If there are no discrepancies, a batch can be counted in less than 10 minutes.

The county allows at least two monitors from each party to watch the process. They must wear yellow badges and present a letter to officials that confirms they are allowed to be there. There are rules guiding their actions during the recount process.

Based on what he saw today, Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney says he is confident workers can recount every ballot by the looming deadline: Wednesday at midnight.

Mahoney with Board Member Marianne Heimes as they certify Tuesday’s election results half an hour before the deadline.

He spoke to News 3 about the day minutes after certifying Tuesday’s election results. As of Friday afternoon, results in the county are now certified and complete.

“The proof is going to be in the pudding,” said Mahoney. “I was very pleased with the progress we made today, the number of people we have in there today. They’re making quick progress.”