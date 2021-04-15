Chatham County Board of Elections announces changes to 4 polling locations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced changes to four polling locations.

Meanwhile, officials are looking for a polling place for precinct 7-09 in the area of Little Neck Road.

Several temporary changes were announced last year due to COVID-19 related closures. Board members voted Monday to make some of those changes permanent.

Temple Mickve Israel (20 E Gordon St.) will be replacing Rose of Sharon as the permanent polling location for precinct 3-02.

Christ Memorial Baptist Church (1023 Dutchtown Rd.) will be replacing Savannah Commons as

the permanent polling location for 6-08.

Both Rose of Sharon and Savannah Commons have volunteered to remain as official alternative precincts for 3-02 and 6-08, according to the board.

First Baptist Church of Pooler (204 US-80) will be replacing the Pooler Municipal Complex as

the permanent polling location for precinct 7-06.

Lastly, West Chatham Baptist Church (1360 S Rogers St.) will be replacing Pooler Church as the permanent polling location for precinct 7-12.

The board also announced The Oaks will return as the permanent location for precinct 8-16. The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force — the former temporary replacement — has volunteered to remain as an official alternate location for surrounding Pooler precincts.

The elections board says Savannah Holy Church of God will no longer be able to accommodate the poll at their facility. Board members are asking the public to let them know of any locations willing to serve as a poll near Little Neck Road.

Anyone with information on a possible location — or questions on the polling place changes — is asked to contact the board at elections@chathamcounty.org or 912-201-4375.

Chatham County voters can check their poll location or update their voter information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.