Chatham County announces early voting locations for Dec. 4 runoff election
What you need to know for Georgia's run-off election on Dec. 4.
- Registration Deadline was Oct. 9.
- Chatham County voters can confirm your registration and poll location by calling Voter Registration at 912-790-1520 or use the My Voter Page website at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
What you need to know about absentee voting by mail:
- Mail out of absentee ballots will begin as soon as possible and end on Nov. 30.
- A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, fax or you may complete the application in person at the Chatham County Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower Drive.
- You must file a separate application for each election and run-off election for which you are requesting an absentee ballot; except if you are a voter who is over the age of 65 or disabled, a military service member or spouse of a service member, or an overseas citizen (temporary or permanent).
- Submit your application early.
- Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790 -1520 for further details.
What you need to know about absentee early in-person voting:
Dates for early in-person voting are Nov. 26-30.
Any eligible registered voter desiring to vote in advance during this period may do so. No reason is required for absentee early in-person voting.
Locations and times for early in-person voting:
- Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E from 8a.m.-6 p.m.
- Islands Library at 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Mosquito Control at 65 Billy B Hair Drive from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Please Note: No Voting On Saturday, Dec. 1 and Monday, Dec. 3.
You must go to your assigned precinct on Election Day, Dec. 4.