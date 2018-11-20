Chatham County announces early voting locations for Dec. 4 runoff election

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What you need to know for Georgia's run-off election on Dec. 4.

Registration Deadline was Oct. 9.

Chatham County voters can confirm your registration and poll location by calling Voter Registration at 912-790-1520 or use the My Voter Page website at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

What you need to know about absentee voting by mail:

Mail out of absentee ballots will begin as soon as possible and end on Nov. 30.

A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, fax or you may complete the application in person at the Chatham County Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower Drive.

You must file a separate application for each election and run-off election for which you are requesting an absentee ballot; except if you are a voter who is over the age of 65 or disabled, a military service member or spouse of a service member, or an overseas citizen (temporary or permanent).

Submit your application early.

Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790 -1520 for further details.

What you need to know about absentee early in-person voting:

Dates for early in-person voting are Nov. 26-30.

Any eligible registered voter desiring to vote in advance during this period may do so. No reason is required for absentee early in-person voting.

Locations and times for early in-person voting:

Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E from 8a.m.-6 p.m .

Islands Library at 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Mosquito Control at 65 Billy B Hair Drive from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Please Note: No Voting On Saturday, Dec. 1 and Monday, Dec. 3.

You must go to your assigned precinct on Election Day, Dec. 4.



