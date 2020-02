SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Board of Registrars announced they plan to host a press conference Friday morning.

During the press conference, voting officials will discuss the early voting dates & locations for the upcoming Presidential Primary, as well as the voter registration deadline.

The press conference will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Voter Registration Office.

WSAV News 3 will be at the press conference and bring you the latest details.