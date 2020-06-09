Chatham Co. polling locations encounter problems leading to delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several polling locations in Chatham encountered problems leading to delays for local voters.

According to reports from polling sites, voting machines suffered technical issues leading to long waits.

Among locations facing issues include St. Francis Episcopal Church on Walthour Road on Wilmington Island and the Jewish Education Alliance.

The Chatham County Board of Elections issues the following response:

“The Chatham County Board of Elections is actively working to resolve a variety of problems at several polls this morning. We are also seeking authorization to extend voting hours at the affected polls.

We appreciate the efforts of our poll workers and the patience of Chatham County voters through this process.”