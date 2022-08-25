SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting changes are set in Chatham County after the County Board of Registrars met this week.

The board voted to open the Board of Elections early voting location from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays, instead of closing at 6:00 p.m.

All other precinct sites will remain Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

They also approved Sunday voting on October 23 and 30 to be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Voting on these days will be held at both the Board of Elections and the Savannah Civic Center

Early in-person voting begins 21 days prior to the General Primary / Special Election. Any eligible registered voter desiring to vote in advance during this period may do so in person at any of the early voting locations.

Those wanting to vote early do not have to vote in their assigned precinct for early voting.

Early voting will take place at the following locations: