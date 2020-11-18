Chatham Co. Democrats push for voter enthusiasm ahead of Senate runoff races

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Georgia works to certify this month’s election results, Chatham County Democratic leaders hope to maintain voter enthusiasm going into the January runoff election.

Chatham County Commission Chairman-elect Chester Ellis, joined by other elected Democrats, voiced their support for Jon Ossoff and Savannah native Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Senate runoffs at a rally outside of the Savannah Civic Center on Wednesday.

“Health care is on the ballot and we must make sure that [for] everyone in Chatham County, their health is taken care of,” said Ellis. “The best candidates for that are Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.”

Ellis also said social security and infrastructure are other important issues he hopes can be addressed if Ossoff and Warnock are elected into office.

The biggest challenge the party faces is maintaining the high voter turnout that was seen in this year’s general election.

“National attention will come back to Chatham County in January because we will play an utmost important part in this election of the senators who will work with the president to get the agenda done for the people,” Ellis said.







The chairman-elect says the most important goals for the party are to get voters to participate who did not during the general election as well as to register as many eligible voters by the Dec. 7 deadline.

When asked about the criticism Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received, and whether Ellis trusts the process, he said that he stands with Raffensperger.

“The vote integrity should not be challenged because we have a secretary of state who stands up [for it],” said Ellis. “We had the utmost integrity here in Chatham County.”

Both of Georgia’s Senate races went to runoffs after no candidate could achieve the 50% threshold needed to be declared the winner.

Ellis also faced a close election for the Chatham County Commission chairman election, eventually pushing ahead of former Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman.