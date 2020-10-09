Chatham Co. Democrats hold rally to unify party less than a month from Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With 25 days until Election Day, Chatham County Democrats are calling for unity within their party.

The Chatham County Democratic Committee (CCDC) held Stronger Together: United Rally at Daffin Park on Friday to bring together members of the party and community leaders.

The event aimed to show a unified front for the Democratic candidate for Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis, after he defeated other prominent Democrats in the primary, including Chatham County Democratic Committee Chairman James “Jay” Jones.

“We need to bring unity among all Democrats,” said Ellis. “Even though the rally is about me, it’s about every Democrat that’s on the ballot. From Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chester Ellis, Shalena Jones, all the way down the ballot, every Democrat.”

The rally, which kicked off around noon, had speakers including Savannah’s District 5 Alderwoman Estella Shabazz as well as CCDC Chairman Jones.

“Opinions can be formed that me and Chester, because we ran against each other in the Primary, we may not be in agreeance with each other,” said Jones. “But that’s never been the case.”

The chairman says he hopes to continue to connect with community members directly so voters are better informed when they cast their ballot.

“That’s why it’s important for us to make a public platform where we come in front of the mics and speak on the behalf of moving the agenda forward,” said Jones.

Also in attendance was Joyce Marie Griggs, the Democratic challenger against incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter, and Orlando Scott, who is running for Chatham County Commission District 7.