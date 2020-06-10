Chatham Co. DA candidates Jones, McClain say polling problems were expected

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two candidates on the Democratic ballot are vying for a chance to run against incumbent Meg Heap for Chatham County District Attorney.

Both candidates, Shalena Cook Jones and Zena McClain, tell News 3 that they want to be the one running against Heap in November.

Both say they expected problems at the polls to happen on Tuesday. Jones said she was the first person at her precinct, and it still took her more than 45 minutes to vote.

“I was concerned about that process, and you know whenever you have something new, there’s always going to be a learning curve,” Jones said. “I personally think this might have been a terrible election cycle to roll out new machinery considering it’s such an important election.”

McClain also told News 3 that she expected delays on Tuesday. She said all of these problems can discourage people from voting, so she encouraged everyone on a Facebook Live to wait it out to be sure their vote is counted.

“Of course all of these things were expected,” McClain said. “We hoped that a lot of these issues would have been worked out. Unfortunately, we’ve seen that it hasn’t, but we see that there is hope out there.”

Both candidates tell News 3 they feel like they’ve gotten their messages across to voters. They are hoping Tuesday’s voting problems don’t impact their campaigns.