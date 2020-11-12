Chatham Co. Board of Elections prepares to recount thousands of ballots by hand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After the presidential race in Georgia became too close to call, a full hand recount of the ballots will get underway statewide. There is now a rush for all 159 counties to recount by the certification deadline on Nov. 20.

The call for a recount wasn’t unexpected for election officials in Chatham County. However, they say they are prepared because this is the only county in the state that has done an official recount with the brand new voting system.

The margin between President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in the Peach State is just over 14,000 votes with Biden in the lead.

“This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount, and a recanvass all at once. It will be a heavy lift but we will work to get it done for state certification,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

Georgia instituted a new audit process, which the Secretary of State says is intended to ensure election integrity.

“This race has national significance, national importance, we get that. We follow the process and we understand the significance of the race,” Raffensperger said.

Chatham County officials are still working to certify the general election results by Friday. That can even happen as soon as Thursday according to Board of Elections Chair Tom Mahoney.

“We’re participating through the Secretary of State and facilitating that risk-limiting audit so we’ll be sampling the ballots and hand counting them to get that risk-limiting audit complete,” Mahoney said.

Local officials are expected to be on a conference call with Raffensperger Thursday to get more guidance on how to conduct the audit. Depending on the results, the other candidate could call for another recount. That one would be performed electronically, not by hand.

“We have done a hand-count previously and it’s very very time-consuming. I don’t know if everybody understands, you don’t feed through the scanner at all, you just count ballot after ballot,” Mahoney said.

In August, Chatham County conducted a hand recount in a much smaller primary race with 5,337 votes. This time around the Board of Elections has 20 times that number of votes to recount in the presidential race. Mahoney told News 3 this is a very close race so he’s asking the public to have patience.

State law mandates that the Secretary of State must certify the full state results by 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.