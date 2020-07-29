Chatham Co. announces temporary polling places for primary runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has made some emergency changes to polling places for the primary runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has had to find some temporary replacements for the locations listed below.
|Temporary closure:
|Temporary replacement:
|3-02
|Rose of Sharon
|Temple Mickve Israel 20 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA
|5-07
|Elks Lodge
|Chatham EMS/Station 1 10703 White Bluff Rd
|6-08
|Savannah Commons
|Christ Memorial Baptist Church (1023 Dutchtown Rd, Savannah)
|7-09
|Savannah Holy Church of God
|Southwest Baptist Church (831 Little Neck Rd, Savannah)
|7-11
|Savannah First Seventh Day Adventist Church
|Godley Station School (2135 Benton Blvd, Savannah)
|7-16
|Legacy at Savannah Quarters
|Pooler Rec Center (900 S. Rogers St, Pooler)
|8-13
|Savannah Christian School
|Garden City Library (104 Sunshine Rd, Garden City)
Two alternates listed below are currently undetermined. The election board asks members of the community to reach out to them at elections@chathamcounty.org if they know of a suitable nearby alternative.
|8-16
|Oaks at Pooler (125 Southern Jct Blvd #800, Pooler)
|4-14
|Skidaway Island Methodist (54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah)
The following poll locations have not changed and will open as usual on Aug. 11:
|1-01
|First Presbyterian Church
|1-05
|JEA Building
|1-06
|Central Church of Christ
|1-08
|Grace United Methodist Church
|1-09
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|1-10
|St. Thomas Episcopal Church
|1-12
|Isle of Hope Baptist Center
|1-13
|The Sanctuary
|1-14
|St. Luke UMC
|1-16
|Ferguson Ave Baptist Church
|1-17
|Islands Christian Church
|2-02
|River Pointe
|2-03
|W. W. Law Center
|2-04
|Fellowship of Love Community Church
|2-05
|Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
|2-06
|Eli Whitney Complex (2-06)
|2-07
|Christ Community Church, Morningside
|2-09
|Salvation Army
|2-11
|Stillwell Towers
|2-12
|Williams Court
|3-01
|Old Courthouse
|3-03
|Savannah High School
|3-04
|1st African Baptist Church
|3-05
|New Generations Cathedral
|3-08
|Jenkins High School
|3-09
|ConneXion Church
|3-10
|Bible Baptist Church
|3-11
|Southside Baptist Church
|3-12
|Thunderbolt Municipal Complex
|3-13
|New Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church
|3-14
|Oglethorpe Charter Academy
|3-15
|Eli Whitney Complex (3-15)
|4-02
|Islands High School Annex
|4-04
|Lighthouse Baptist Church
|4-05
|Saint Francis Episcopal
|4-06
|First Baptist Church of the Islands
|4-07
|Wilmington Island Methodist Church
|4-08
|Wilmington Island Pres. Church
|4-10
|Tybee Island Court House
|4-11
|Tybee Old School Cafeteria
|4-12
|St. Peters Episcopal Church
|4-13
|Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church
|4-15
|Skidaway Island State Park
|5-01
|Bartlett Middle School
|5-02
|Senior Citizens Inc
|5-03
|Butler Pres. Ed. Building
|5-05
|Liberty City Community Center
|5-06
|Seed Church
|5-08
|Savannah Primitive Baptist Church
|5-10
|Jonesville Baptist Church
|5-11
|Largo Tibet School
|6-01
|White Bluff Presbyterian Church
|6-02
|Windsor Forest Baptist Church
|6-03
|Crusader Community Center
|6-05
|Windsor Hall
|6-06
|The Light
|6-09
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|6-10
|Georgetown Elementary
|6-11
|Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
|7-01
|Garden City Senior Center
|7-03
|Preston B. Edwards Gymnasium
|7-04
|Lakeshore Community Center
|7-05
|Woodlawn Baptist Church
|7-06
|Pooler Municipal Building
|7-07
|Rothwell Baptist Church
|7-08
|Bloomingdale Community Center
|7-10
|Progressive Recreation
|7-12
|Pooler Church
|7-13
|Southside Fire Training Center
|7-14
|Coastal Cathedral Church of God
|7-15
|Rice Creek School
|8-01
|Civic Center
|8-02
|Hellenic Center
|8-03
|Silk Hope Baptist Church
|8-05
|West Broad YMCA
|8-06
|Tompkins Recreation Center
|8-07
|Woodville Tompkins Technical Institute
|8-08
|Resurrection of Our Lord Church
|8-09
|Moses Jackson Center
|8-10
|Carver Heights Community Center
|8-11
|Butler School
|8-12
|Beach High School
|8-15
|First Baptist Church of Garden City