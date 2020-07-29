Chatham Co. announces temporary polling places for primary runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has made some emergency changes to polling places for the primary runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has had to find some temporary replacements for the locations listed below.

 Temporary closure:Temporary replacement:
3-02Rose of SharonTemple Mickve Israel 20 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA
5-07Elks LodgeChatham EMS/Station 1 10703 White Bluff Rd
6-08Savannah CommonsChrist Memorial Baptist Church (1023 Dutchtown Rd, Savannah)
7-09      Savannah Holy Church of GodSouthwest Baptist Church (831 Little Neck Rd, Savannah)
7-11Savannah First Seventh Day Adventist ChurchGodley Station School (2135 Benton Blvd, Savannah)
7-16Legacy at Savannah QuartersPooler Rec Center (900 S. Rogers St, Pooler)
8-13Savannah Christian SchoolGarden City Library (104 Sunshine Rd, Garden City)

Two alternates listed below are currently undetermined. The election board asks members of the community to reach out to them at  elections@chathamcounty.org if they know of a suitable nearby alternative.

8-16Oaks at Pooler (125 Southern Jct Blvd #800, Pooler)
4-14      Skidaway Island Methodist (54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah)

The following poll locations have not changed and will open as usual on Aug. 11:

1-01First Presbyterian Church
1-05JEA Building
1-06Central Church of Christ
1-08Grace United Methodist Church
1-09Immanuel Baptist Church
1-10St. Thomas Episcopal Church
1-12Isle of Hope Baptist Center
1-13The Sanctuary
1-14St. Luke UMC
1-16Ferguson Ave Baptist Church
1-17Islands Christian Church
2-02River Pointe
2-03W. W. Law Center
2-04Fellowship of Love Community Church
2-05Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
2-06Eli Whitney Complex (2-06)
2-07Christ Community Church, Morningside
2-09Salvation Army
2-11Stillwell Towers
2-12Williams Court
3-01Old Courthouse
3-03Savannah High School
3-041st African Baptist Church
3-05New Generations Cathedral
3-08Jenkins High School
3-09ConneXion Church
3-10Bible Baptist Church
3-11Southside Baptist Church
3-12Thunderbolt Municipal Complex
3-13New Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church
3-14Oglethorpe Charter Academy
3-15Eli Whitney Complex (3-15)
4-02Islands High School Annex
4-04Lighthouse Baptist Church
4-05Saint Francis Episcopal
4-06First Baptist Church of the Islands
4-07Wilmington Island Methodist Church
4-08Wilmington Island Pres. Church
4-10Tybee Island Court House
4-11Tybee Old School Cafeteria
4-12St. Peters Episcopal Church
4-13Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church
4-15Skidaway Island State Park
5-01Bartlett Middle School
5-02Senior Citizens Inc
5-03Butler Pres. Ed. Building
5-05Liberty City Community Center
5-06Seed Church
5-08Savannah Primitive Baptist Church
5-10Jonesville Baptist Church
5-11Largo Tibet School
6-01White Bluff Presbyterian Church
6-02Windsor Forest Baptist Church
6-03Crusader Community Center
6-05Windsor Hall
6-06The Light
6-09Trinity Lutheran Church
6-10Georgetown Elementary
6-11Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
7-01Garden City Senior Center
7-03Preston B. Edwards Gymnasium
7-04Lakeshore Community Center
7-05Woodlawn Baptist Church
7-06Pooler Municipal Building
7-07Rothwell Baptist Church
7-08Bloomingdale Community Center
7-10Progressive Recreation
7-12Pooler Church
7-13Southside Fire Training Center
7-14Coastal Cathedral Church of God
7-15Rice Creek School
8-01Civic Center
8-02Hellenic Center
8-03Silk Hope Baptist Church
8-05West Broad YMCA
8-06Tompkins Recreation Center
8-07Woodville Tompkins Technical Institute
8-08Resurrection of Our Lord Church
8-09Moses Jackson Center
8-10Carver Heights Community Center
8-11Butler School
8-12Beach High School
8-15First Baptist Church of Garden City

