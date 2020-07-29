Chatham Co. announces temporary polling places for primary runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has made some emergency changes to polling places for the primary runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has had to find some temporary replacements for the locations listed below.

Temporary closure: Temporary replacement: 3-02 Rose of Sharon Temple Mickve Israel 20 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA 5-07 Elks Lodge Chatham EMS/Station 1 10703 White Bluff Rd 6-08 Savannah Commons Christ Memorial Baptist Church (1023 Dutchtown Rd, Savannah) 7-09 Savannah Holy Church of God Southwest Baptist Church (831 Little Neck Rd, Savannah) 7-11 Savannah First Seventh Day Adventist Church Godley Station School (2135 Benton Blvd, Savannah) 7-16 Legacy at Savannah Quarters Pooler Rec Center (900 S. Rogers St, Pooler) 8-13 Savannah Christian School Garden City Library (104 Sunshine Rd, Garden City)

Two alternates listed below are currently undetermined. The election board asks members of the community to reach out to them at elections@chathamcounty.org if they know of a suitable nearby alternative.

8-16 Oaks at Pooler (125 Southern Jct Blvd #800, Pooler) 4-14 Skidaway Island Methodist (54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah)

The following poll locations have not changed and will open as usual on Aug. 11: