‘Character is on the ballot’ – Biden accepts Democratic nomination

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Joe Biden is describing the 2020 presidential election as a fight for the “soul of America.”

Mr. Biden ended the Democratic National Convention Thursday with a promise to deal with racial injustice and bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Democrats closed this year’s convention with emotion, urgency and repeated attacks on President Trump, who Senator Tammy Duckworth described as “a coward in chief who won’t stand up to Vladimir Putin.”

Related Content Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention Video

“If you entrust me with the Presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Biden pledged.

He went on to offer hope and justice “for those communities who have known the injustice of a knee on the neck.”

“Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot,” he said, adding “the choice could not be more clear.”

Republicans launch their convention on Monday.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2YoaEph