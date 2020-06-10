Buddy Carter wins 1st District by huge majority, says economy is now the focus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia 1st District Congressman Buddy Carter definitely had competition for his spot in Congress in Tuesday’s primary.

Carter faced a challenge from another Republican, but won with a huge majority. He’ll now be on the ballot in November trying to win his third term.

“First of all to constituents, I can’t express enough how much I appreciate their support and this vote of confidence,” Carter said. “And going forward, you know it’s about the economy, we have got to get this economy back going, we’ve got to get people back to work, we’ve got to get this economy going again.”

Democratic candidate Lisa Ring ran against Carter two years ago for the Congressional seat and is hoping to face him again in November. She says things are changing in this district and across Georgia for many Republican incumbents.

“So yes, we’re coming after Buddy Carter, but he’s not the only one,” Ring said. “We’re coming after the politicians who are too comfortable in their positions and who have stopped listening to voters and stopped caring what their constituents want.”

Ring says after losing to Carter two years ago, she has spent her time building a better and better coalition.

Carter told News 3 that running against Ring will be more of the same.