SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring.

With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.1% of the vote with more than 161,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.8% with more than 107,000 votes.

Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, his biggest priority is tackling economic issues, including inflation. Carter is also a lifelong resident of the district he represents. Carter said the pride of his job in serving this area of Georgia never goes away.

“This is my home,” Carter told WSAV at his watch party at the Fish Tales restaurant in Richmond Hill. “I have lived here my whole life and I intend to live here the rest of my life and it is such an honor to first of all serve in congress but represent the area you have lived your whole life. you can imagine what an honor and privilege it is for me.”

