BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hendrix Park precinct will have a different look for this month’s primary.

The building sustained heavy damage after last month’s tornado, but Bryan County election officials are making sure those who usually vote there will still have their voices heard on election day.

Thursday marks one month since a powerful EF-4 tornado touched down in northern Bryan County, killing one woman and leaving dozens without a home.

County officials say right now much of the community is at a standstill.

“So, in the last month we’ve made a lot of progress, but you know we’re also still waiting on insurance and, so are the homeowners,” says Matthew Kent, Bryan County communications manager. “We’re taking the steps that we can right now.”

The Georgia insurance commission estimates the storm left about $60 million worth of damage. This includes two facilities where residents usually cast their votes. As the community works to return to normal, officials are making sure voting is one less thing residents need to worry about.

“For early voting, there are really only two places in the county,” Kent said. “There’s one on the south and one on the north. The north, which used to be Harn center, it was damaged by the tornado, has been moved to Pembroke City Hall. One of them is in here at Hendrix park but instead of inside the gym we will have it inside of a mobile trailer that the secretary of state will set up.”

The secretary of state’s mobile site here at Hendrix Park will only be open on election day, May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.