Brad Raffensperger op-ed: ‘A losing presidential campaign refused to accept the facts’

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference with Fran Leathers, Director and Chair Oconee County Board of Elections reflected at right, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – USA Today published an op-ed written by Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the article, Raffensperger defended the state’s presidential election results and shared his opinion over the dispute over the results.

Raffensperger took aim at some fellow Republicans pushing a narrative that the election count was flawed.

“In the days that followed, a losing presidential campaign refused to accept the facts, following a playbook written by a failed gubernatorial candidate two years before. A failed senate candidate with nothing to do tried to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections. A self-described “attorney for the damned” took up the cause.” – Brad Raffensperger / USA Today op-ed

Read Brad Raffensperger’s USA Today op-ed here.

A recent audit of the electron results certified that Democrat Joe Biden won the vote in Georgia.

Over the weekend, President Trump’s campaign requested another recount of the votes in the state.

All eyes across the country are also set on two Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

The results of the runoffs could determine political control over the United States Senate.