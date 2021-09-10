Board of Elections’ Antwan Lang resigns to run for Georgia House seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections announced Friday morning that board member Antwan Lang has resigned from his position to become a candidate in an upcoming election.

The Board of Elections says Lang qualified to run as a candidate in the Special Election for Georgia House District 165.

“We greatly appreciate Antwan’s service as a member of the Board of Elections,” stated Board of Elections Chairman, Thomas Mahoney.

Board of Elections officials say the  Chatham County Democratic Party will nominate a person to be appointed by the Governor to complete Mr. Lang’s term.

