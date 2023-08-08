BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – After 16 years as mayor, Lisa Sulka will not be seeking reelection.

The Bluffton mayor said it took a lot of time to consider whether she would run but feels like now is the time to let others take the spot.

“I believe myself, council and those who came before us, have laid a great foundation for the next leaders,” Sulka stated. “And I am excited for the future of Bluffton.”

The mayor, who has called Bluffton home since 1993, said she’s seen the area go through immense growth since its days as a one-square-mile town.

“I am so glad and proud that I was Mayor when the growth boomed,” Sulka said. “Thanks to the support of strong councils, while not everyone ‘liked’ the growth, we made sure we would be ready for it.”

She said most of all, she’s proud that “Bluffton still feels like Bluffton.”

“I believe the balance of growth and preserving our past is why I’ve seen so many of our children come back to work, live and raise their family,” Sulka added.

“Nothing makes me happier. That’s why I became Mayor. I love this town, and I love seeing the kids this town raised come home.”

According to The Island Packet, Sulka has officially endorsed Mayor Pro Tempore Larry Toomer, who announced his run for mayor on Tuesday.