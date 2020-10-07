Black Voters Matter bus makes tour stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Atlanta-based organization is encouraging black voters around the country to get out and vote in the upcoming election. On Tuesday, Black Voters Matter Fund’s (BVM) tour bus made a stop in Savannah.

It’s part of a multi-day, 12-state tour around the nation. BVM partners with and invests in local grassroots organizations that are making a difference in local communities.

“Everybody can’t sit back and do nothing. You have to do something and when it’s time to do something, we have to do it,” said Jerome Irwin Senior, the president of the local chapter of the A. Phillip Randolph Association.

The association teamed up with BVM to visit minority communities in Savannah to encourage people to register to vote.

BVM is also partnering with Souls for the Polls, an organization that ensures polling locations are fully staffed.

“The elders have put up a good fight and it’s time for the youth to carry the light. It’s time for us to help out now, said organizer Latricia Brown.

Latosha Brown, the co-owner of BVM, is traveling on the bus to spread her message of power and love in the community. She says it’s important now more than ever.

“It will always have power. It will always have love because, fundamentally, we believe that love is transformative,” she explained. “So part of the work we do — we want to go to these communities and say were spreading love and building power.”

For weeks, the group has been focusing on registering people to vote. Now, it’s on getting them to the polls.

“What better way to give back to the community than to go back to the same neighborhoods you grew up in?” said Devon Dunham, a Savannah native and the Coastal Regional Organizer of BVM.

After Tuesday’s stop in Savannah, the group heads to Florida to continue spreading their message.